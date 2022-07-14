I think it comes down to what we incentivize. Offer $500 for every year of police experience with zero excessive force or ethics complaints. Offer $20,000 to whistle blowers and others who risked their careers to hold their departments accountable for excessive force and ethics violations.

Offer $6,000 for a degree in social work, mental health, addiction or nursing. Offer $8,000 for experience in those fields. Offer $10,000 for lived experience with homelessness or in an underrepresented culture, even with lived experience in jail so long as there was no violence involved. And offer those bonuses as retention incentives to current sworn employees, too.

Just upping what we already do in terms of recruiting makes zero sense. We live in a time when many in the community would rather we repurposed the funds to make people’s lives better instead of investing in a system with a history of racist, excessively violent practices.

Don’t just hire to hire. Hire to raise the bar.

Beth Reis, Seattle