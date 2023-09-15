Re: “Leaders react to officer’s jokes on death: ‘Sick to my stomach’ ” [Sept. 15, A1]:

I want to support our police department and the officers who are supposed to protect and serve the people of Seattle. Unfortunately, I’m constantly reminded that they are all part of an organization, the Seattle Police Officers Guild, that fights tooth and nail to limit common-sense reforms.

SPOG President Mike Solan was elected in 2020 by more than 500 of 750 votes in a union representing more than 1,250 officers and sergeants. So, whenever I interact with a member of the Seattle Police Department, in the back of my mind I’m thinking, “There’s a good chance this person supports their leadership, who laugh at the death of people like Jaahnavi Kandula and many others at the hands of our police department.”

It’s guilt by association.

If there is a silent majority of officers who don’t support SPOG president Solan, then show us and vote him out.

Wayne Rennick, Seattle