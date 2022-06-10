Regarding Seattle Police Department’s announcement that they have stopped investigating adult sexual assault cases due to staffing shortages [“Memo: SPD neglects new sex assault reports” June 1, A1]: It is hard to believe that they don’t have options for which crimes they address and which they don’t, so it is interesting that they chose to drop sexual assault. If they were intentionally trying to stoke women’s fear in order to gain support for harsh and biased policing, they couldn’t have chosen a better path.

Anne Jaworski, Des Moines