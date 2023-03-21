Re: “Seattle detective hailed for building ties with community files claim against SPD” [March 18, A1]:

The front-page report article on the allegations made by Detective Denise “Cookie” Bouldin, a Black woman, in her claim against the Seattle Police Department was extremely disturbing and should give readers pause.

These allegations are as of yet unproven, but even if only 1% of the numerous described acts of perceived racial and gender discrimination are factual, that should be a reminder of the importance of teaching about systemic discrimination and about social justice. This comes at a time when there is growing opposition to such teaching either because it sheds a negative light on our society or because it is perceived as no longer needed.

The article about Bouldin’s claims establishes that we must courageously listen and learn about the present as well as the past.

Gerald Talsky, Seattle