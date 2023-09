Re: “The Joker” [Sept. 23, Opinion]:

David Horsey’s cartoon was offensive. He branded an entire group of people in a very ugly way based on the actions of one person.

The Seattle Police Department and its officers have made great strides in better serving their community, strides that are rarely noted or acknowledged. No one person is perfect. No one group of people is perfect. Seattle will have no police force if this level of police bashing continues.

Rebecca Brenneman, Seattle