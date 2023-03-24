Re: “Seattle detective hailed for building ties with community files claim against SPD” [March 18, A1]:

I attend Detective Denise “Cookie” Bouldin’s chess club at the Rainier Beach Community Center and see firsthand the work she does. I was shocked that Bouldin has allegedly endured and witnessed discrimination during her long career with the Seattle Police Department. She says some officers have challenged whether she is with the department or with the community. Is that how it is, SPD vs. the community? No wonder federal oversight is ongoing.

Maybe she started the chess club for Black school-aged children, but everyone is welcome. She brings a rainbow of people together: old and young, Asian, white and Black. Ethnic and age differences melt away when heads are bent over chess boards intellectually absorbed in this game of skill and strategy.

Bouldin is a rock star. Like many others who know her, I hope she continues her good work and wish her the very best.

Ann Moskowitz, Seattle