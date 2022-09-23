Re: “Mayor Bruce Harrell appoints Adrian Diaz permanent Seattle police chief” [Sept. 20, Local News]:

As a resident of Seattle for the last 72 years, my entire lifetime, I would like to endorse the hiring of Adrian Diaz as Seattle police chief.

The past few years have been difficult for the entire city of Seattle but especially for the Seattle Police Department. Defund the police was an idea that was not well thought out, and we are reaping the consequences of those actions from the former administration.

The election of Mayor Bruce Harrell and his selection of Diaz as police chief is a step in the right direction toward finally doing something about the gangs, guns and acts of violence that have become every day occurrences on the streets of the city that I love and call home.

Robert Talbot, Seattle