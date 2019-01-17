Re: “ ‘I deserve an apology,’ officer says on video”:

This represents a side of policing that is not what we would like to see as a model of the men and women who protect us.

But there is another side. My commute entails walking on Third Avenue and Pine Street to the Westlake Metro tunnel station between 5:30-6 p.m. It is quite sad and frustrating to see what Seattle police officers endure from those who clearly know there are no consequences to unacceptable behavior. To me, as a private citizen, it seems that our police are powerless from preventing a state of disorder and lawlessness.

I truly cannot comprehend why anyone who wants to dedicate their lives to others would want to be a Seattle police officer.

José Oncina, Mercer Island