Re: “A Seattle mecca for running goes dark as the city continues to fall short on homelessness” [Aug. 21, Local]: Why just close Woodland Park to athletes? Please close all green spaces because it is unsafe and the city is allowing the destruction of Seattle for the “health and well being of the encampments.”

Drug use and mental health issues will not be resolved by living on the street. If the city wants to permit homeless “housing” then do it with the equivalent of permitted parking stalls under viaducts safe from inclement weather with garbage pick up and the campground equivalent of showers and toilets.

Diane Davis, Seattle