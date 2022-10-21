Re: “Seattle doubles parks levy to add rangers, services” [Sept. 29, Local Politics]:

Instead of raising property taxes to pay for park funding, the mayor and City Council should audit the budget and collect uncollected revenues and curb government waste. With more than 1 million dog owners in the Seattle metropolitan area, a good place to start is uncollected dog-license fees. The law requires all dogs be licensed (and also cats, miniature goats and potbellied pigs). Historically, there have been very low compliance rates for licensing.

It’s also unlawful to permit unleashed dogs in parks, except in off-leash areas. Unleashed dogs are a major complaint of park users. Maybe actually fining dog owners might bring in some revenue and send a clear message that everybody has to obey the law in parks.

I no longer use the parks because, as a parks-safety advocate, it’s my opinion that Seattle’s government has been ignoring the concerns of responsible dog owners and non-dog owners for years. There are plenty of officially designated off-leash areas, paid for by taxpayers, so why does every park have to be treated as a de facto off-leash area?

I will not vote for any increased tax levy until the city goes after uncollected revenues, especially dog licenses.

Ellen Taft, Seattle, Citizens for the Protection of Volunteer Park