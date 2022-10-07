Re: “Seattle doubles parks levy to add rangers, services” [Sept. 29, Local News]:

Can we please stop the madness? Again, city leaders show with their vote how out of touch they really are.

The plan of using a steep increase in property taxes to pay for, in part, park services and hire “rangers” is sorely flawed. Is it based on any current model elsewhere? Is it based on any research?

I am a retired special education teacher and a Seattle native. My first job out of college was as a homeless case manager at Snohomish County’s Housing Hope.

Seattle City Councilmember Andrew Lewis promoted this tax with the unbelievable claim that we can pay to keep the parks “clean, safe and open” with this tax increase measure. Such an expensive, flawed and felicitous assumption!

Please, city leaders, stop trying to “work through” your rich upper-class guilt on the backs of Seattle citizens. Instead you devise another tax and another failed program full of false promises. Who are you really serving?

Thousands are hanging on by a thread and struggling to stay in their homes here in Seattle, in large part due to ballooning property tax raises.

But then, it’s always easy to spend other peoples money, isn’t it?

Laurie Erickson, Seattle