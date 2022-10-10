“Seattle doubles parks levy to add rangers, services” [Sept. 29, Northwest]:

Instead of seemingly endless tax increases to fund parks, remove the Parks Department from the city budget and establish an endowment dedicated to parks maintenance and acquisition. Fund the endowment by selling Seattle City Light to private investors. The utility would be free of city politics. Rate setting and oversight would move from the ill-prepared Seattle City Council to the professional Washington State Utilities and Transportation Commission. As a private company, City Light would likely be more efficient and offer better service.

A lower city budget, elimination of parks property tax and stable funding for a first-class parks system make the idea worth considering.

Warren E. Peterson, Seattle