Re: “7 months of Seattle parking tickets canceled due to lapsed authority” [June 2, Local]: Seattle loses millions of dollars because of a bureaucratic snafu over parking tickets.

Who is responsible and what have been the consequences? It’s hard to imagine a loss of this magnitude in the private sector would not lead to significant personnel changes.

Which begs the broader question of accountability or its absence in the management of the city.

William D. Phillimore, Tacoma