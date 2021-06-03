Re: “Seattle on-street parking rates increase in June; see what areas are affected” [June 1, Local]:

There was a time when I made frequent trips to downtown Seattle. I have some special shops and artisans at Pike Place Market that I like to support.

But parking costs soared to the point where I realized what I was shopping for cost less than parking. Something is wrong here.

I went to downtown Tacoma recently, arriving at 1:30 p.m. There was plenty of street parking that cost about $2 for all the time I needed — sweet.

Richard B. Ellenberger, Normandy Park