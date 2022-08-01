Re: “SPU suit: State inquiry into LGBTQ+ policies violates religious freedom” [July 30, A1]:

I attended Seattle Pacific University from 1966-1970, graduating with a degree in English. I abhor the university’s policy against hiring anyone who identifies as LGBTQQIP2SAA (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, questioning, intersex, pansexual, two-spirit, androgynous and asexual).

The policy creates a campus and an educational experience that is patently exclusive, discriminatory and unscientific. It does not align with the “world view” touted in the university’s own public relations materials. It is, in the simplest form, unchristian and uncharitable.

I urge the board of directors of SPU to drop the lawsuit against state Attorney General Bob Ferguson and remove the egregious policy. True Christian leadership in our divisive country requires living in the reality of a world that openly acknowledges the diversity of sexual identification. It requires inclusivity. Being queer does not exclude one from being a Christian and, therefore, should never exclude one from working in a “Christian” university.

Sandy Nelson, Olympia