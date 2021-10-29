Re: “How mayoral rivals Harrell and González responded to the Ed Murray sex-abuse scandal” [Oct. 28, Local News]:

This article gives Seattleites an opportunity to consider all the damage former Mayor Ed Murray left behind, much of it still having a negative impact on the city.

Murray kneecapped the neighborhood community council and district council system in 2016, creating instead a Citizens Involvement Commission. People should look at the CIC website to see how moribund that group has become. And five years after the change, there has been little city government review of Murray’s almost-unilateral actions.

The voice of Seattle neighborhood groups was successfully quashed, and many of the issues facing the city are now framed mainly by sharpened rhetoric from right and left.

Kathleen Braden, Seattle