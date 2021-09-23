Re: “Seattle City Council District 8 Q&A on homelessness” [Sept. 22, Opinion]:

Seattle voters, please, please, please elect candidates who combine compassion with sensibility. Yes, those who are homeless need health services (mental, physical and dental), a clean and safe living environment, and proper nourishment. They also desperately need a path to self-sufficiency and civic responsibility.

Incumbent Teresa Mosqueda says all the right things about necessary services without addressing client accountability. On the other hand, challenger Kenneth Wilson speaks to the need for services along with a “path forward … toward productive employment with value to the community.”

Until Seattle voters elect political leaders who value and demand personal responsibility and accountability as a prerequisite for receiving social services, the city will continue to wither.

Robert Gunther, Sammamish