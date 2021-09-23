Re: “This is not the beloved Seattle city I knew” [Sept. 19, Opinion]:

I grew up in Seattle, graduating from Roosevelt High School in 1970, the University of Washington in 1975 and pursuing a legal career downtown.

Groups of co-workers would regularly congregate after work at various watering holes, safely walking to bus stops for a trip home later in the evening. Back then, we didn’t think twice about walking the streets in and around Pioneer Square, the courthouse, or Second and Third Avenues. (Anyone remember the original McCormick & Schmick’s or Bruno’s?) Back then, we were safe, at least 95% of the time.

As Op-Ed author David Boardman notes, we “mourn the civility for which Seattle was known.” I’m distressed to think Seattle is going down the tubes and hope voters take time to study each candidate up for election. Although I moved to a quieter, slower-paced neighborhood in the South Sound 10 years ago, my heart remains in the city of my youth.

Please voters, don’t choose to defund the police, or law and mental health agencies. Please don’t overlook the candidates brave enough to say “enough!” During these tough times, our beloved Seattle needs all the help it can get.

Pamela Felts, Tumwater