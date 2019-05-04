Seattle City Attorney Pete Holmes’ attack on Municipal Court Judge Ed McKenna is an embarrassment.

He wrongly accused Judge McKenna of bias simply because the judge challenged Holmes’ bizarrely lenient sentencing policies — policies that have contributed to the rising crime rate in some neighborhoods.

I was a prosecutor for 36 years at the city, state and federal level, including eight years with the Seattle City Attorney’s Office as the head of its Criminal Division, where I helped hire Ed McKenna. I have appeared before more than 50 different judges as a prosecutor, and almost all of them have on occasion complained, in court or privately, that the government’s sentence recommendation was too lenient, and made them look bad when they exceeded it. They also commonly complained when our recommendation was, in their opinion, too severe.

Such comments are not inappropriate, especially where the city attorney is abdicating his responsible to safeguard our community from repeat offenders. We should all thank Judge Mc-Kenna for his efforts to restore sanity to a broken system.

Doug Whalley, Seattle