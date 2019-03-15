Re: “Hello, City Hall? Your taxpayers are calling”:

It will soon be three years since former Mayor Ed Murray announced changes to the Department of Neighborhoods and its methods of working with various community groups.

Without evidence or even an assessment, it is hard to know if the goal of his executive order has been achieved. In fact, processes seem more opaque and unaccountable than ever. Proposals for even routine maintenance projects require time and money investment by volunteers to compete for funds, often resulting in a popularity contest to see which neighborhoods can bring out online votes.

I call on all candidates running for City Council positions, as well people in the mayor’s office, to take a hard look at this issue and speak up. The Department of Neighborhoods has good staff who care about our city, but I am not convinced we have the best possible structure and support to allow them to do their work.

Kathleen Braden, Seattle