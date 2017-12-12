The editorial “Seattle should drop its dead-end income-tax case” is missing the point. Seattle’s pursuit of a tax on income above $250,000 for individuals or $500,000 for couples is about establishing an equitable tax system.

Washington’s tax system is considered the most regressive and inequitable of all 50 states. It is also vulnerable to economic downturns because it relies too much on sales and property taxes.

As Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan has stated, the city income tax is an issue that the state Supreme Court must carefully study and on which it must provide not only a ruling but also its detailed rationale. With this ruling, both the city of Seattle and the state can move on to begin the process of amending the state Constitution to allow for a well-reasoned and equitable income tax to be established.

James J. Farrell, Bellevue