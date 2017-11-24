If Seattle’s illegal income-tax ordinance, ostensibly to mitigate the city’s current regressive tax structure, had even an ounce of integrity, it would have included a provision for low-income folks to receive a rebate for a net revenue neutral transfer of wealth from the “haves” to the “have nots” [“Seattle’s income tax ruled illegal,” Nov. 23, A1].

It’s yet another stratagem a la the soda tax, etc., to pick pockets to fund an ever more bloated city budget.

Dave Carlstrom, Seattle