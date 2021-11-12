I am a former Seattle Humane clinic and foster volunteer who now operates my own small nonprofit. I have a deep appreciation for the work done by their dedicated staff and volunteers.

In making a case that Seattle Humane is wasting resources, the article notes that staff base pay has risen from $12 to $16. King County’s minimum wage for employers with fewer than 500 employees in 2017 was $11, whereas in 2021 it is $15. This means Seattle Humane has continued to pay one dollar over minimum wage, which is actually a pay reduction once you account for inflation.

Veterinary and animal welfare workers around the country have high rates of burnout, mental-health struggles and even suicide due to the long hours, emotionally taxing work and small paychecks (for those below the executive level). Seattle Humane increasing wages commensurate with legally-mandated minimum wage increases is not a newsworthy misuse of funds, as the article claims.

Paying staff a living wage is too often seen as frivolous overhead by detached donors who think that nonprofit organizations should magically run themselves without paid staff. Demonizing Seattle Humane for their employee compensation perpetuates this industrywide problem.

Sabrina Aeluro, Seattle