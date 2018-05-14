Affordable housing is very important to us. We are landlords of three very nice small apartments on Capitol Hill. Our rents are purposely below market. We recently paid our property taxes for this year, and they had nearly doubled.

How are we supposed to keep our rents low? If we increase our rents, there is the real possibility that some of our tenants will need to move. The city and many citizens really support affordable housing, but then the city makes it very difficult to do.

Carolyn A. Eagan, Port Ludlow