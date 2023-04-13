Re: “Seattle Mayor Harrell proposes tripling housing levy to $970M” [March 30, Local News]:

This most recent proposal is only the latest of Mayor Bruce Harrell’s simplistic and hackneyed approaches to making good on his campaign promises to address our city’s chronic housing and homelessness issues. This tripled levy will only quadruple our city’s pressing problems.

The proposed levy, for a fall vote, will have the effect of taxing Seattle’s existing homeowners to the point of unaffordability, especially those living on fixed incomes; will make purchasing a home even less affordable for younger and first-time homebuyers in our city; will increase wage pressure on business owners in Seattle and incentivize companies large and small to locate or relocate elsewhere; and will attempt to solve a complex and chronic problem with spending and bureaucracy instead of intelligence and compassion.

This proposed levy is poorly timed and ill-considered. It is further evidence that Mayor Harrell is failing in his promise to creatively and successfully address our city’s most important challenges. I’ll vote no.

David A. Shoultz, Ph.D., MBA, Seattle