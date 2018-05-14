Since the result of all Seattle City Council efforts to attack homelessness has been a conservative backlash, why not institute a conservative, free-market solution?
Give renters with limited income (a moderate level would reduce the lower-middle-class resentment of the poor) vouchers toward rent but only when landlords are willing to freeze the rent for 5 years. Set the per-employee tax on businesses at a level that they can barely accept. Let the market dictate construction, and make it more profitable to build lower-income rental units.
Emory Hill, Seattle
