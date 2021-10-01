Re: “This is not the beloved Seattle I knew” [Sept. 17, Opinion]:

As a lifelong Seattlelite who cares deeply about our city, I was disappointed with David Boardman’s Op-Ed. All he did was utilize a few personal anecdotes to decry our housing crisis — an issue everyone who lives here is very much aware of — and then essentially advise our city to “do better” and “be nicer.”

This shallow and simplistic approach does not attend to the structural issues contributing to the catastrophic number of unhoused people such as insufficient housing, restrictive zoning laws, economic inequality, systemic racism and unequal access to health care. It also appeals solely to people’s feelings and biases, as was evident from the majority of social-media comments that responded by saying this was proof “Seattle has become too liberal!”

While Boardman hinted at some robust solutions, he quickly reverted to the classic appeal to individual pleasantry which is the safest and least polemical approach but also the most useless and problematic when it comes to complex systemic issues. Instead, I would have hoped that someone who worked for The Seattle Times for three decades and was a top editor for a decade would have been able to help us think more deeply, critically and thoughtfully about the issue.

Abby Brockman, Seattle