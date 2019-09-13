The Seattle Times reports that the city canceled its contract for streetcars and will hire a consultant to figure out how to address the bloated costs for expansion. Expanding the streetcar should be the least of our worries. Of greater impact is how taxpayers will be saddled with untold millions for the long-term ongoing costs for operations (including a higher-than-standard subsidy) and maintenance.

I live near Seattle Central College, and I can walk to Pioneer Square faster than the streetcar during rush hour. Sorry, Mayor. We have far more urgent issues than a slow, underused, inefficient trolley.

Don Glickstein, Seattle