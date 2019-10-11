I’ve lived in Seattle for the past 33 years, a third of a century. Before that I lived in the Midwest, the East Coast and California. I’ve also traveled extensively throughout the country.

I’m here to tell you that the Seattle Freeze is real. Maybe it’s the weather, maybe it’s something else. Regardless, it’s simply harder to meet people and make friends here than it is in other parts of the country. I know there are things that can help, like Meetup groups, the friend-making app Thaw, patience and being in the right place at the right time.

Bottom line, I love Seattle. It’s a gorgeous, dynamic and progressive city. But I’m not going to put my head in the sand and insist that the Seattle Freeze doesn’t exist. It does.

Ed Rankin, Seattle