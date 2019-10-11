I moved to the Central District 25 years ago. It’s my practice to walk two or three miles every morning, nodding, smiling or saying “Good Morning” to everybody I pass unless I am being pointedly ignored. Until a few years ago, most people were friendly and responded in kind to my morning greetings.

Today, most older and middle-aged people walking the streets of the Central District and Capitol Hill still make eye contact and respond to my cheerful overtures, but most people under 30 do not. It’s now unusual for a young person to meet my eyes and nod or smile and a really big surprise to hear a cheery “good morning” from a younger person. With earbuds in, eyes averted, their presences say “Do Not Disturb!”

Things might be different in other parts of the city. This have been my experience in my neighborhoods.

Marcia Roderick, Seattle