While reading about the Seattle Freeze, my mind instantly went to one of the warmest antidotes in our area: the Women’s University Club of Seattle.

Engaged in learning, life, community philanthropy and, oh yes, lots of fun (you should see the skits!), these are welcoming women who offer the constancy of a friendly “neighborhood” no matter how many times your address changes or where you are in the journey of life.

I’m one of those who joined for the great programs and found great friendships. I bet you could even borrow a cup of sugar there.

Gail Hawley, Redmond