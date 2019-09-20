I moved to Seattle 47 years ago with my husband and 1-year-old daughter. Even though the weather was cold and I knew nobody, I did not experience “the Seattle Freeze.”
I met my first friend a few weeks later at the seed counter at a hardware store. She invited me over for tea and to see her garden. A couple of months later, we bought a home in the Madrona neighborhood, and I joined the baby-sitting cooperative. One of the mothers I met that year is still a good friend.
When we moved into our house and I discovered the Catholic church just up the hill, I joined. A while later I signed up for classes because I wanted to find friends and just going to church wasn’t enough. I volunteered for work at the school and sang in the choir. I went to local meetings of the League of Women Voters to learn about local politics. One day a neighbor and I said we wanted to be in a book group so we started one. That group is still active more than forty years later.
What I learned is if you want connections, make connections.
Libby Goldstein, Seattle
