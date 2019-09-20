Thanks to Phyllis Coletta for having the courage to speak out about the chilly elephant in the room. The Seattle Freeze is real. I felt it for 40 years but was able to escape after retiring this year.

We moved from a hilltop neighborhood near downtown where we lived for the past decade. During that time, we were only invited into one neighbor’s house. When walking around South Lake Union, I noticed the millennial Amazonians are not really snowflakes after all. They’re icicles.

Vic Barry, Gig Harbor