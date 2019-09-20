Thanks to Phyllis Coletta for having the courage to speak out about the chilly elephant in the room. The Seattle Freeze is real. I felt it for 40 years but was able to escape after retiring this year.
We moved from a hilltop neighborhood near downtown where we lived for the past decade. During that time, we were only invited into one neighbor’s house. When walking around South Lake Union, I noticed the millennial Amazonians are not really snowflakes after all. They’re icicles.
Vic Barry, Gig Harbor
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.