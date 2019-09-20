Phyllis Coletta’s My Take personal essay on the Seattle Freeze blew me away.

She’s plotting her escape, and I say good riddance. She doesn’t mention any particular neighborhood where she is being frozen. I live in the Greenwood neighborhood, where just about everyone smiles, says hello or good morning — and not just to my very cute dog.

In fact, I like to walk my dog in different neighborhoods to see other people’s gardens, housepaint colors, etc., and I have rarely felt any freeze. Sometimes, I am actually exploring new neighborhoods without my dog and the result is the same.

Who started the Seattle Freeze myth? I’d like to meet him/her/them with a cheery “Hi!”

Suzy Denison, Seattle