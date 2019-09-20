I don’t know where Phyllis Coletta hangs out, but the mythical Seattle Freeze does not exist around here at the Fred Meyer store or Trader Joe’s or anywhere else in Shoreline or Edmonds.

If you want the warmth of human contact, you must take the initiative, break the ice yourself, and people will respond with a friendly smile or reply — wherever you are, whether in Colorado, Seattle, Shoreline or Edmonds.

She should get a Seahawks jersey or a Husky cap. That might help.

Jerry Cronkite, Shoreline