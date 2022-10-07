Re: “Seattle educators approve new contract with SPS” [Sept. 20, Local News]:

When I graduated in June of 2021, everyone I knew was frustrated with the teachers’ union. Quarantine had been exceptionally long in Seattle, and we heard that educators’ obstinance was why.

Last month’s strike, which enjoyed overwhelming support from members and a superintendent committed to finding a resolution quickly, complicates that picture. Given their position of strength, teachers could have demanded more than the 0.5% pay increase they got — 7% rather than the district proposed 6.5%. Even with compensation increases already allocated, salaries won’t keep up with cost of living this year.

Instead of giving themselves a raise, Seattle educators invested in our students. Libraries will receive up to $50,000, and special education will undergo needed modernization. Money that the union could have spent on itself is instead going to nurses and speech therapists who will make schools better for everyone. Teachers are excited with this contract, but their victory this fall is all of ours as well.

I don’t pretend to be impressed by every tactic teachers’ unions have deployed. But unions are an indispensable part of our education community, and administrators need to work with them. If we want to help students, treating educators like the adults they are is imperative.

Ethan Macey-Cushman, Seattle