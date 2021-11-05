My wife and I moved to downtown Seattle in early July. We live in a retirement community. We are both 79 years old.

I am troubled by the recent guest editorials that I have seen in The Seattle Times regarding the homeless situation in Seattle. Yes, there are homeless issues. But in the nearly four months since my wife and I moved to downtown Seattle, the homeless situation has become significantly better based on our observations. This is not something I have seen acknowledged in editorials or campaign literature I received from more “law and order” inclined candidates.

We’ve gone for walks in the early morning almost every day and have seen what appears to be a significant decline in tents and homelessness. We do our walks as early as 5:30 a.m., and during those walks we see a surprising number of people on the streets, including single women jogging or walking their dogs. Something positive seems to be happening on the streets of downtown Seattle.

During the later hours of the day, we are seeing more and more people on the streets of downtown Seattle. There is reason to be optimistic. Let’s accentuate the positive.

Elston Hill, Seattle