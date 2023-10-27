Re: “Support mayor’s anti-crime proposal” [Oct. 19, Opinion]:

I don’t believe Mayor Bruce Harrell’s funding for advanced surveillance will do anything to deter the increasing criminal activity in Seattle and is a waste of money.

In Seattle, extra surveillance can only facilitate identification of criminals. Surveillance will do nothing to actually prevent crime, because the criminal society knows very well that the consequences of their despicable actions are essentially zero for nearly every crime. Even if there is solid video evidence to apprehend a criminal, there will most likely be no judicial result that would inhibit their usual criminal lifestyle, especially for a 17-year-old (and younger) juvenile.

The only way to reverse this terrible societal trend is to first start with rigorous prosecutions to the full extent of the law, and then for judges to punish to the full extent of the law. The other important factor needed is to enhance the Seattle Police Department’s presence. A bonus enticement is not nearly enough to do that. To enhance the force’s numbers and morale, the rules of engagement must be modified, and policies amended to restore their perceived appreciation in the community.

Aretha Franklin’s lyrics come to mind: Police deserve R-E-S-P-E-C-T.

Mark Flanery, Auburn