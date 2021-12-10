Re: “City, county leaders desert Little Saigon” [Dec. 5, Opinion]:

I reviewed the Seattle City Charter online. The “Department of Police” (Article VI) is prominently indicated among the agencies for which the city is responsible. One sentence stood out: “There shall be maintained adequate police protection in each district of the City” (Article VI, Sec. 1). Residents and business owners of other neighborhoods have concerns similar to those expressed in Little Saigon. “Police protection” is just one of the vital services that the City Council has failed to provide.

The recently published city budget is instructive. Of the total $7.1 billion, $355 million is budgeted for the Police Department. That is 5% of total city outlay, at a time when the city has lost about 250 officers, and crime, including murder, is rampant. Funding decisions indicate priorities, and this council has indicated that public safety is of secondary importance to “re-imagining” police functions. Sadly, one need not try to imagine what happens when police are not supported appropriately. The reality is apparent on our streets.

In November, the voters seemed to say that we need to restore order and safety as we attempt to deal with the other critical problems in our city. There may be a glimmer of hope for Seattle.

John Prueitt, Seattle