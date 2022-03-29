By
The Seattle Times

In “Hard or soft on crime? Seattle can’t make up its mind” [March 19, Local News] Danny Westneat discussed the plans to reduce crime in Seattle’s downtown and other areas. These plans all sound good, with deliverable outcomes. Unfortunately, plans are only as good as their weakest link, and in this case the judiciary is the weak link.

Until judges understand and admit that there is a crime problem in Seattle that requires a firmer hand with offenders, especially the repeat ones, nothing will ever be achieved. Offenders will be arrested and quickly let go to commit another crime, and Seattle, especially the downtown core, will wither because no one will want to come.

Robert Oberlander, Issaquah

