Re: “Seattle City Council hides behind ‘austerity’ to avoid hard choices” [Aug. 31, Opinion]:

The Seattle Times editorial board warns against the “ballooning salaries of public employees.” A 1% cost-of-living adjustment in the face of inflation is not a raise. It’s a pay cut.

The editorial board argues that 6,320 of 14,006 city employees have a base rate of over $100,000 a year. But they ignore the 7,686 public employees who don’t have that impressive salary. The contract bargaining taking place now addresses those lesser paid employees.

The Tacoma Housing Authority just raised its minimum wage to $32 an hour because it discovered that too many of its own employees needed housing assistance. Rents and mortgages are even more expensive in Seattle. A recent article in The Seattle Times pointed out that to purchase a starter home in Seattle, a household would need to earn at least $142,000 a year.

The editorial board may champion austerity all it wants, but cutting the pay of the workers who keep Seattle running is more than just wrong. It’s also bad for business. And it’s simply bad governance.

Johnny Townsend, Seattle