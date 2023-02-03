Current and former Seattle City Council members who complain about a meaner political climate seem to find fault with everyone but themselves.

Granted, vandalism at members’ homes is inexcusable. And dealing with the far right is no picnic. But in recent years, the council majority has acted as a collection of social activists rather than as a governing body focused on resolving major issues using facts and common sense. Moves to defund the police department that prompted an outstanding police chief to retire, spending millions on homelessness without result (a major part of that problem is the failure to deal successfully with drug addiction) and being unfriendly toward business have left Seattle in bad shape — financially and politically.

The current and former council members interviewed by The Seattle Times acknowledge no responsibility for any of this — not even a little. It’s time for a major change in direction and an end to claiming that everything is someone else’s fault.

Phillip Johnson, Seattle