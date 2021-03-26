Kudos to David Gutman for his insightful article regarding the Seattle City Council’s desire to cut police funding in 2020 [“What Seattle has learned from a $3 million survey on funding police, community programs,” March 23, Local].

The investigative article shines a spotlight on the council’s near-clandestine approach to obtaining a survey that supported its specific agenda by overriding the mayor’s veto and sidestepping the bidding process, and all at taxpayer expense. Equally enlightening was the council president’s refusal to respond to The Times inquiry before publication of the article.

This piece reveals to Seattle voters how carefully we need to pay attention to the city council’s private agenda.

Jerry Moos, Seattle