Re: “Dear Seattle City Council: Here’s how government is supposed to work” [Dec. 20, Opinion]:

Once again, our Seattle City Council (except for Councilmember Alex Pedersen) has reared its ugly head with a counterproductive power play. Instead of listening to voters who elected Ann Davison as city attorney by a wide margin, the council voted 7-1 to pass a measure sponsored by Councilmember Andrew Lewis and Council President M. Lorena González to undermine Davison’s authority.

This is not only disrespectful, it is misogynistic. Pete Holmes in his 12 years as city attorney was never held to such micromanaging reporting requirements. He was given leeway to do his job as he saw fit.

The same courtesy and respect should have been extended to Davison. Like any newly elected official, Davison needs a fair chance to do her job without having council-made obstacles placed in her way.

Woody Wheeler, Seattle