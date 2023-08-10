Re: “Seattle City Council approves nearly $1M grant for Cinerama” [Aug. 8, Local News] and “Seattle City Council clears way for completion of $160 million aquarium expansion” [Aug. 9, Local News].

I’m happy to see both investments, but I keep waiting for our City Council to pass legislation to improve safety and security.

Investments in local attractions that boost tourism and Seattle’s economy can only be overshadowed by our current City Council’s inability to pass sensible legislation with funding to address open drug use on streets and parks, reduce residential property theft and crimes, and propose effective solutions to reduce homelessness. Many of these council members are up for reelection, and I am noticing our council person’s priorities that put downtown Seattle’s economic growth first.

Why can’t our City Council members pass legislation and funding that addresses the social and economic needs of all residents, including the unhoused?

Carol Levin, Seattle