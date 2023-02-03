Re: “Seattle politics seem to deter council members from seeking reelection” [Jan. 30, Local News]:

I, for one, am very pleased that so many City Council members are deciding to pursue other interests. And I disagree that the climate has become meaner.

Voters are more frustrated, yes. We elected a majority of women on council for a reason. We cast our votes for activists and they have failed us. Yes, liberal, progressive, white people did this. And we made a mistake.

The thing about activists we now realize is that they break things that need to be fixed but cannot fix broken things. When Councilmember Lisa Herbold suggested there should be legal protections for people who shoplift essential goods (read: steal from store owners, my neighbors), that put me over the edge. A pragmatist would have said, “Let’s come up with a way to provide people with essential goods, and let’s do this as a city.”

And City Council members shouldn’t take actions that are the equivalent of chanting “death to the capitalists pigs” nor concern themselves with a resolution supporting the farmers of India.

To all of them, I say, “Bye, Felicia.”

Stephen Schwab, Seattle