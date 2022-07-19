Re: “Ticket fiasco a ‘failure of collaboration’ ” [July 16, A1]:

Labeling this mess a “failure of collaboration” is a convenient way to avoid any responsibility on the part of the Seattle City Council’s decision to “defund the police” without investigating the technicalities/legalities of removing parking enforcement from the oversight of the police department (and not bothering to consult actual parking enforcement officers about the effect this might have on their ability to do the job).

This city council has demonstrated a total lack of attention to the detailed work of actually running our city. It certainly has done a great job of running it into the ground.

Nancy Anderson, Seattle