The editorial “Seattle Council errs on public safety — voters, take note” [Dec. 2, Opinion] presented the final city of Seattle budget as a public safety failure by named council members, claiming they “flouted the mayor’s request” for more police.

In fact, the budget includes full funding for the 120 new hires requested by both the Seattle Police Department (SPD) and Mayor Bruce Harrell. Not only did the council vote to fund SPD’s hiring budget, it also approved 99% of the mayor’s proposed budget. Following approval of the final budget, Mayor Harrell himself said, “The Council embraced our proposed budget’s needed investments in improving public safety …”

The choice to deploy a “sky is falling” narrative about what council members approved regarding public safety is troubling. In next year’s election, this editorial is likely to lead to unfair recriminations against those it named and shamed, and does a disservice to elected officials who sought to balance competing concerns in the face of a challenging budget revenue environment.

Agnes Govern, Seattle, and Amy Sommers, Seattle, on behalf of Proactive Persistent People for Progress (P4)