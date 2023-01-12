Congrats on your editorial making the valid point that tax money won’t solve every problem [“Seattle’s phony budget crisis no reason for more taxes,” Jan. 11, Opinion].

Another way to make this point is that revenues must be managed in a responsible manner; apparently beyond the ability of those who tax and spend as though that policy is an end in itself. If city managers are so compelled to spend, try throwing money at something that needs fixing and remedial action can have obvious and beneficial results. For example, drive west on the 520 bridge into Seattle. As you enter the city one cannot help but be assaulted by graffiti on almost every overpass and trash on the side of the road competing for space with remains of homeless camps.

Interstate 5 south in that area is little better. At least clean some of that up to give the impression that city leaders are allocating tax money to fix an obvious problem.

John Bordenet, Redmond