Re: “Seattle Audubon will change its name, severing tie to slave owner” [July 26, Local News]:

Kudos to this historic Northwest conservation organization for stepping up its mission to be more inclusive and forward looking.

It is important that we all be environmentalists as we address (and adapt to) climate change, habitat destruction, and the loss of millions of birds and other species or plants and animals. All people need to see themselves in this organization that promotes enjoyment of urban nature. A more diverse and inclusive movement is exactly what is needed to build on the successes of the last century.

Change is the only constant — let’s embrace it.

Dave Galvin, Seattle